X-Men '97 Just Did Something Truly Awful To Wolverine – What Comes Next May Lie In The Comics

Spoilers for "X-Men '97" follow.

The goriest moment of "X-Men '97" season 1 will assuredly go down as episode 5, "Remember It," which saw the mutant nation of Genosha wiped out just as it was in the dark "X-Men" comic arc "E is for Extinction."

Episode 9, "Tolerance is Extinction Part 2" just gave it a runner-up though. Magneto, who has returned to his old villain ways, is fighting the X-Men on his new base of Asteroid M. Wolverine, famous for his adamantium-coated claws and skeleton, stabs Magneto. Undeterred, Magneto uses his powers to tear out the adamantium from Wolverine's body.

This bit, like most of the episode, is taken from 1993 "X-Men" comic crossover event "Fatal Attractions." The episode ends with a shot recreating a panel from "X-Men" #25 (drawn by Andy Kubert) of liquified adamantium heeding Magneto's call and pouring out of Wolverine's battered body. Writer Peter David first suggested this as a joke, but in the words of "X-Men" #25 writer Fabian Nicieza, "None of us laughed, because we thought it was a great idea."

Marvel Comics

"X-Men '97" is rated TV-14 and this whole sequence shows why. The original show (rated TV-Y7) could barely even show blood and the only "people" Wolverine could slice and dice were Sentinels and other robots. "Fatal Attractions" was published four years before "X-Men" concluded in 1997. The show theoretically could have adapted the story, but there would be no way to depict Magneto's attack on Wolverine without watering it down to destroy every last bit of flavor.

Ah, the irony: Wolverine finally uses his claws to their full extent right before they're destroyed. So, what happens next?