X-Men '97 Finally Features The Marvel Crossover We've Been Waiting For

This article contains spoilers for "X-Men '97."

I'm the precise age to have been introduced to the Marvel Universe by animation and film. Back then in the bygone 2000s, superhero movies never crossed over and the best that us wee fans could hope for was, say, the X-Men playing guest star on "Spider-Man" for an episode or two. I've now evolved into a curmudgeon who thinks superhero cinema could use more individuality and less interconnectivity, but I digress.

All this is to say that "X-Men '97" episode 7, "Bright Eyes," featured the sort of brief guest appearance that would've made 10-year-old me super-excited: Rogue meets Captain America (Josh Keaton). You might recall that Cap appeared back in the original "X-Men" cartoon; the season 5 episode, "Old Soldiers," showed him and Wolverine on a mission together in World War II. We've known for two weeks that Cap would be showing up (thanks to the mid-season trailer), but it's only now been confirmed that he made his way to the present. He also name-drops "his team," definitely the Avengers.

Marvelites frustrated by the Avengers and X-Men still not teaming up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are probably thrilled right now. But it's not a happy meeting. Rogue is reeling from the Genosha massacre in episode 5, "Remember It," and seeking revenge on Sentinel creators Henry Gyrich and Bolivar Trask. Cap is hunting Gyrich too, but staying within the confines of the law. He tries to talk her down to seeking justice by the book, but Rogue calls him "America's top cop" and throws his shield too far for him to chase her.

This headbutting isn't new territory for the X-Men and The Avengers — and it might portend a more violent turn for some of these merry mutants.