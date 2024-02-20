The Real-World Soldier That Inspired Captain Marvel's Kree Twist

The premise of "Captain Marvel" was borne out of unique, if limiting, circumstances. The film was the 21st entry in Marvel's Cinematic Universe, and the first to put a female hero center stage (totally and completely overdue, of course, but that's another story). Perhaps more than any MCU film that'd preceded it, "Captain Marvel" had a complicated brief to adhere to. It was introducing one of the most prolific heroes in Marvel history at a veritable late point in the franchise, just before "Avengers: Endgame" brought about the end of the Infinity Saga. "Captain Marvel" also needed to establish the title heroine as someone with a history, all while avoiding a decades' worth of continuity concerns.

Where had Carol Danvers been while the Avengers defended an alien attack, or assembled against Thanos in "Infinity War"? "Captain Marvel" had a bevy of questions to answer — or, more accurately, to avoid — and according to insider book "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios," it forced screenwriters Nicole Perlman and Meg LeFauve to craft an intricate story around the character.

Making "Captain Marvel" a period piece seemed to be the ideal solution. "We discussed the idea of setting it in the '60s," Perlman said, "But then 'Hidden Figures' was coming out, and we didn't want to set something in the same time period." The writers briefly toyed with an origin story set in the '80s, then during Y2K, before settling for a mid-'90s adventure. That way, "Captain Marvel" could also serve as an origin story for Nick Fury and his Avengers Initiative, while avoiding any potential crossover with other heroes. Still, Carol couldn't remain on Earth for long. That complication opened the door for an interesting fish-out-of-water storyline, one that saw Carol adopted (and indoctrinated) by an alien race. And when it came time to create the character's motivations, the screenwriter drew inspiration from a real-life soldier.