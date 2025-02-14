How Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World Betrays Isaiah Bradley

This article contains mild spoilers for "Captain America: Brave New World."

How would Captain America vote?

It's immensely frustrating how apolitical the Marvel Cinematic Universe tends to be. Too many of their films boil down to simple tales of "good vs. evil," or stories of bad parentage. Most of them also contain ideas exploring the function of blood vengeance (committed by both heroes and villains), or are, for the most part, about the positive power of teamwork. When it comes to explicitly stated political points of view, though, the MCU tends to affect an aggravating hands-off approach.

This is especially galling when one of your franchise's most popular characters is an American soldier named Captain America who wears an American flag as his uniform. One might think that he, of all people, would have a point of view about the U.S.A. The most audiences have ever seen about Cap's politics was when Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) opposed the signing of the Sokovia Accords that would create an oversight body to keep tabs on America's resident super-beings. It seems that Steve didn't like regulation and supported small government. Perhaps he was a Republican.

The apolitical nature of Captain America reaches a brazen degree in Julius Onah's new film, "Captain America: Brave New World." The film stars the new Captain America, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), a heroic but demure fellow who seemingly wants to play nice with the new President, Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford). However, his support of the President is utterly baffling when one considers that Sam is friends with a character named Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbley).

The Bradley character was first introduced to the MCU in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," and his backstory is complex and horrifying. He has every reason to hate the American status quo, and his suffering was the direct result of America's institutionalized racism. Onah's film tragically doesn't let Bradley be outraged at his own mistreatment. Instead, Bradley is encouraged to perpetuate the status quo. The MCU may be apolitical, but it's hard to stay that way when you're staring politics right in the face.