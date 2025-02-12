Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World Reactions Keep Using The Same Word

The big screen debut of Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) Captain America is finally at hand. After a substantial amount of rewrites and reshoots, director Julius Onah's delayed "Captain America: Brave New World" is now hitting theaters just in time for Valentine's Day. Thanks to its troubled production, the movie could potentially be one of Marvel's bigger box office gambles. At the end of the day, though, the question that may make or break the film is as simple as they come — is "Captain America: Brave New World" actually any good?

Early reactions to the film are now making their way online, and from the looks of it, many folks think that "Brave New World" has plenty of things going for it. ComicBook.com's Editorial Director Ben Kendrick was among those who had the opportunity to see the movie in advance, and he pointed out several good things about it on X (previously known as Twitter):

#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld is a lot of things: some good, some okay. It's exciting, offers a worthwhile message in a divisive time, is a return to form for the mainline MCU after a string of disappointments, and is one of the first to progress the MCU story itself post-'Endgame.'

Elsewhere, movie critic Sean Chandler admitted that he expected little from the film. However, he ended up being pleasantly surprised, even though he was somewhat underwhelmed by the movie's villain game:

#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld both met & exceeded my low expectations. You can feel the reshoots throughout the film & the main villain was a big miss. But this is the most cohesive the MCU has felt since 2019. Sam has good chemistry w/ his partners & it can deliver the feels.

Others, like Nerdist Editor-in-Chief Rotem Rusak, That Hashtag Show's Junior Felix, and Beyond The Trailer's Grace Randolph also praised the film. As such, it seems that it's heading in theaters with plenty of goodwill.