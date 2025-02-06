Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World Might Be A Big Box Office Gamble

January was a pretty quiet month at the box office, even by January standards, which are not particularly high. (That is, unless you live in China where films like "Ne Zha 2" exploded and shattered records, but I digress.) But as is customary in the 2010s and beyond, Marvel is here to save the day ... hopefully. "Captain America: Brave New World" is hitting theaters next weekend, and it's a lock to deliver 2025's first blockbuster opening, which theaters could sorely use. The question is, can it be a big success like a pre-pandemic superhero film? Or is Marvel Studios rolling the dice with this one?

Director Julius Onah's take on "Captain America" is currently eyeing an opening weekend in the $81 to $98 million range. That's more or less in line with earlier tracking numbers, which had the film taking in around $90 million, per The Hollywood Reporter. On the surface, that may seem underwhelming since we're accustomed to Marvel Cinematic Universe entries clearing $100 million in their debuts with ease. But that is not some arbitrary measure of success.

An over/under $90 million opening would put this in the same ballpark as 2014's "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," which made $714 million worldwide after a $95 million opening. In that case, we're talking about arguably the most roundly acclaimed MCU movie to date, so that's a high bar to live up to. On the flip side, 2013's "Thor: The Dark World" opened to $85 million en route to a $644 million global haul. That film is considered to be among the MCU's worst, yet it still put up a very respectable figure.

Dancing around that $90 million figure domestically would set this film up for success, as the MCU also tends to play very well overseas. "Winter Soldier" did more than 63% of its business internationally. That said, we're not talking about 2014 anymore, and the age of superhero movies having a presumed level of success is long behind us. That raises a great many questions for this movie specifically.