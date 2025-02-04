The Biggest Box Office Hit Of 2025 Is An Animated Sequel You Probably Haven't Seen

It's still pretty early into 2025, but January is in the books and we have at least a few new movies out in the world. All things considered, it was a pretty quiet month at the box office, with movies like "Wolf Man" falling short of expectations. That's in North America though. Elsewhere in the world, namely China, theaters are overflowing with patrons who are eager to see what wonders await them in the cinema. In particular, an animated sequel now stands as by far the biggest movie of the year overall — and it's not even remotely close.

"Ne Zha 2," the sequel to 2019's blockbuster "Ne Zha," debuted this past weekend in China. To say that it had a big opening would be a dramatic understatement. Over the Lunar New Year holiday in the country, the animated film opened to nearly $300 million in just two days. As of Monday, February 3, the film had already amassed $432.2 million, per Variety. That's truly just the tip of the iceberg though.

The film added another $117 million on Monday, meaning its total is now north of $550 million. Pretty much by the end of this sentence, it will be past $600 million. By next weekend? Who knows. The sequel has also been a monster on IMAX and broke the five-day record set by Disney's "Moana 2" ($386.3 million) over Thanksgiving last year.

For further context, only 13 Hollywood productions made more than $432 million globally in 2024. "Ne Zha 2" did that in a matter of days. It's soon going to pass "Inside Out 2" ($653 million) to become the biggest animated movie ever in a single country. If things keep going like this, we might be looking at the first $1 billion grosser in a single market. This is an absolute monster.