Moana 2 Smashes Box Office Records And Leads The Biggest Thanksgiving Ever

As far as the box office is concerned, this year's Thanksgiving is the best Thanksgiving ever. Per the Hollywood Reporter, Disney animated musical adventure "Moana 2" is leading a busy slate of blockbusters — including "Gladiator II" and "Wicked" — to the Thanksgiving holiday's biggest total box office take in history: more than $425 million in ticket sales from all the big screen movie offerings. That will smash through the previous Thanksgiving record ($316 million, in 2018), bringing theaters some much-needed relief after a rough 2024.

Half of that momentous box office total is coming from "Moana 2" alone. The sequel blew past last week's projections of a $125-135 million five-day debut and is now set to almost double that with a $215-220 million opening. Up until now the biggest Thanksgiving start of all time was "Frozen II" with $125 million, but "Moana 2" has left that record in the dust. It's amazing to think that this movie was originally planned as a limited Disney+ series. What a missed opportunity that would have been!

In other box office records, "Moana 2" will also top the five-day domestic opening record set by "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" ($204.6 million), which landed in heaters over the Easter holiday in 2023. That movie also came out a long way ahead of projections with a huge $204.6 million five-day debut, and ended up grossing $1.36 billion worldwide. It's already clear that "Moana 2" will beat the first "Moana" movie's global total of $643 million, but there's no telling how far it'll go.