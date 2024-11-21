Moana 2 Might Pull An Inside Out 2 At The Box Office

It's been a quiet month or so at the box office, with stuff like "Red One" helping to hold theaters over until "Wicked" and "Gladiator II" arrive. That dueling set of blockbusters figures to potentially deliver another Barbenheimer situation, which will help usher in the holiday season with a bang. To help further make this Thanksgiving one to remember, Disney's "Moana 2" hits theaters right before Turkey Day, meaning it will have an extended, five-day window to deliver the goods across a long holiday weekend. And it looks like the animated sequel is indeed going to deliver the goods.

Disney's "Moana 2" is currently expected to pull in between $125 and $135 million across that five-day, Wednesday to Sunday stretch according to early tracking, per The Hollywood Reporter. That falls right in line with more recent projections, which have the film pulling in between $77 and $89 million over the usual Friday to Sunday stretch, with a give-or-take $130 million haul across the full five days, per Box Office Theory.

That would easily give us one of the biggest opening weekends of the year. Remarkably though, those estimates might be on the conservative end. We could — strong emphasis on could — be looking at a movie that rivals "Inside Out 2," which shattered records by opening to nearly $155 million domestically back in June before becoming the biggest movie of the year overall globally.

"Some people in the know are telling me that 'Moana 2' could eclipse and outshine even the success of 'Inside Out 2,'" AMC CEO Adam Aron recently said during a quarterly earnings call (via Deadline). Granted, Aron is motivated to convince investors that the outlook for the future is good but, even so, hearing that from the CEO of the world's largest theater chain is one heck of a vote of confidence.