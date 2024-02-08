Moana 2 Makes Way More Sense As A Box Office Bet Than A Disney+ Series

Disney delivered a bit of a shocker recently when CEO Bob Iger personally revealed during an earnings report that "Moana 2" is headed to theaters. What's more, the surprise sequel is arriving later this year and has even gotten a very brief teaser trailer. This was, to say the least, unexpected as we usually hear about these things years in advance. So, why the surprise reveal? The Mouse House decided that a planned "Moana" TV series for Disney+ would actually be better suited as a theatrically released movie. So, here we are. There is much to be said, but it's a move that ultimately makes sense (at least in the short term) and one that indirectly says much about the state of the streaming business.

"We were impressed by what we saw, and knew it deserved a theatrical release," said Iger during the company's earnings call, explaining the decision to turn the series into a movie directed by Dave Derrick Jr. The "Moana" sequel show was originally announced in December 2020. It would be one thing to turn a Disney+ series into, say, a direct-to-streaming movie, not unlike the heyday of direct-to-video sequels to animated Disney hits. But turning that series into a full-blown theatrical sequel to a beloved hit? That's another thing entirely. Ultimately, it comes down to money, as these things always do.

"Moana" was released in November of 2016 and made a tremendous $643 million worldwide. It was met with widespread acclaim and also garnered Oscar nominations for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song ("How Far I'll Go"). That's why the studio also announced a live-action remake last year. Not surprisingly, Disney plans to release the sequel in November of this year, clearly hoping to repeat that same success.