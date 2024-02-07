Disney Shocker: Top Secret Moana Sequel Is Somehow Hitting Theaters This November
See the line where the sky meets the sea? It calls on Disney to bring '90s nostalgia back — specifically nostalgia for quickly-made sequels to their popular movies. After announcing plans to have as many "Frozen" movies as there are seasons in the year, the 100-year-old studio that had a pretty rough 2023 decided the solution to all its problems lies in announcing "Moana 2," which not only got a surprise announcement, but a surprise teaser trailer and a surprise 2024 release date. Talk about efficiency!
This move feels like Disney turning what would have been a cheap direct-to-VHS movie back in the '90s and '00s and releasing it in theaters with the hope of it making a billion dollars. According to Variety, the movie was originally planned as a TV series, before the company decided to produce a second film instead. In a press release, Bob Iger said "Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise" despite there only being one movie, but all that is about to change. After all, it was announced last year that Dwayne Johnson would star in a separate live-action remake of the original animated film.
Moana 2 gets a surprise announcement
The press release for "Moana 2" does not mention whether any of the original voice actors are set to return for the sequel, including Johnson, Auli'i Cravalho, or even Alan Tudyk. Given how quickly this seems to have been made and announced, it is possible the movie is much like the '90s movies: a collection of episodes for the TV show stitched together and produced for a much smaller budget — meaning no big stars were going to return. But now that the project is being released in theaters, it's unlikely Disney will pass up the opportunity to have Dwayne Johnson's name on the poster again. Perhaps the return of Johnson and Cravalho will be announced later. But what about the music? Will Lin-Manuel Miranda be returning? It seems unlikely, and his name wasn't mentioned in the press release.
"Moana 2" will open in theaters on November 27, 2024. Here's the first synopsis for the movie:
Walt Disney Animation Studios' epic animated musical "Moana 2" takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced. Directed by Dave Derrick Jr. with music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa'i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.