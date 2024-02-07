Disney Shocker: Top Secret Moana Sequel Is Somehow Hitting Theaters This November

See the line where the sky meets the sea? It calls on Disney to bring '90s nostalgia back — specifically nostalgia for quickly-made sequels to their popular movies. After announcing plans to have as many "Frozen" movies as there are seasons in the year, the 100-year-old studio that had a pretty rough 2023 decided the solution to all its problems lies in announcing "Moana 2," which not only got a surprise announcement, but a surprise teaser trailer and a surprise 2024 release date. Talk about efficiency!

This move feels like Disney turning what would have been a cheap direct-to-VHS movie back in the '90s and '00s and releasing it in theaters with the hope of it making a billion dollars. According to Variety, the movie was originally planned as a TV series, before the company decided to produce a second film instead. In a press release, Bob Iger said "Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise" despite there only being one movie, but all that is about to change. After all, it was announced last year that Dwayne Johnson would star in a separate live-action remake of the original animated film.