First Moana 2 Trailer Heads Into A Massive Storm (And Those Coconuts Are Back Too) [D23]

Disney's bi-annual D23 Expo is happening right now, meaning that some of the biggest news about some of the biggest franchises on the planet is coming our way as we speak. /Film's own Jacob Hall is on hand at the convention, bringing all of the big reveals from Disney's packed movie and TV panel. That includes the latest on "Moana 2," the much-anticipated sequel to the studio's massive, Oscar-winning animated hit from 2016. It was surprise-announced earlier this year after a planned animated sequel for Disney+ was repurposed into a feature film.

The sequel reunites Moana (Auli'i Cravalho) and Maui (Dwayne Johnson) three for a new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced. It's worth pointing out that this is in addition to the live-action remake of "Moana," which is currently on Disney's release calendar for summer 2026.

David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller co-directed the film, with Christina Chen and Yvett Merino on board as producers. Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear provided new music for the film along with Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. But as you can see above, a brand new trailer has debuted for the upcoming sequel.