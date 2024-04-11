Moana 2 Footage Reaction: Your Favorite Characters Return In A Sweeping, Expansive Sequel [CinemaCon 2024]
Jon Musker and Ron Clements' 2016 animated Disney film "Moana" was a massive hit, making over $687 million worldwide. The titular character is a princess from the Polynesian island of Motunui. Her people are content on their island and hate venturing out into open waters, a mandate that Moana (Auliʻi Cravalho) decides to break when a blight strikes her village. The bulk of "Moana" follows the princess after she sets sail and befriends Maui (Dwayne Johnson), an impish demigod with a connection to the blight. "Moana" was nominated for two Oscars, including Best Animated Feature and Best Song.
A "Moana" TV series was in the works at Disney, although those plans were surprisingly altered in February 2024 when CEO Bob Iger announced that the series was being reworked into a movie sequel instead. The release date was given as November, only nine months from the announcement. In terms of Disney marketing, that was pretty short notice. It had only yet been announced that "Moana 2" would see the title princess setting sail again, this time to even further, deeper waters than before. Cravalho and Johnson will reprise their roles. "Moana 2" is a separate project from the planned live-action "Moana" remake, which is set for release in June 2025.
At this year's CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada, however, Disney has revealed some more details about the animated "Moana 2." /Film's own Ryan Scott was on the scene.
The ocean princess returns
The CinemaCon 2024 "Moana 2" footage opens with Moana doing her thing on her boat, riding the waves with her pig pal Pua and having a great time. She says "we're back" before singing a new song about returning to her island. These characters are returning to tell their story — and don't worry, Hei Hei the rooster is back, too. As she sings, there are dolphins in the sea jumping in the water and loving her tune. The action transitions to the island, and more people take over the song, which provides something of a recap of the first film. But now Moana and her people are building and expanding. The song is very classic Disney exposition in a sort of delightful way. Ryan Scott points out that the animation looks very polished and very clean, especially for something that was going to be a Disney+ series. Moana reunites with her dad on the island, and it's very sweet.
A rapid-fire teaser closed things out, showcasing Moana in a strange cave, beating on a drum and it echoing back. (Ryan describes this moment as "an 'Aladdin' by way of Hawaii vibe.") There's a storm, and a voiceover says, "I don't know where your path will lead, but we never stop choosing who we are" as Moana looks upon a mysterious island. And of course, Dwayne Johnson's Maui shows up at the very end to ... slice off the tops of some very tall rocks with his magical hook weapon. I don't know, folks — your guess is as good as mine!
"Moana 2" will open in theaters on November 27, 2024. Here's the official synopsis for the movie:
Walt Disney Animation Studios' epic animated musical "Moana 2" takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced. Directed by Dave Derrick Jr. with music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa'i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.