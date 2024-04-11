Moana 2 Footage Reaction: Your Favorite Characters Return In A Sweeping, Expansive Sequel [CinemaCon 2024]

The CinemaCon 2024 "Moana 2" footage opens with Moana doing her thing on her boat, riding the waves with her pig pal Pua and having a great time. She says "we're back" before singing a new song about returning to her island. These characters are returning to tell their story — and don't worry, Hei Hei the rooster is back, too. As she sings, there are dolphins in the sea jumping in the water and loving her tune. The action transitions to the island, and more people take over the song, which provides something of a recap of the first film. But now Moana and her people are building and expanding. The song is very classic Disney exposition in a sort of delightful way. Ryan Scott points out that the animation looks very polished and very clean, especially for something that was going to be a Disney+ series. Moana reunites with her dad on the island, and it's very sweet.

A rapid-fire teaser closed things out, showcasing Moana in a strange cave, beating on a drum and it echoing back. (Ryan describes this moment as "an 'Aladdin' by way of Hawaii vibe.") There's a storm, and a voiceover says, "I don't know where your path will lead, but we never stop choosing who we are" as Moana looks upon a mysterious island. And of course, Dwayne Johnson's Maui shows up at the very end to ... slice off the tops of some very tall rocks with his magical hook weapon. I don't know, folks — your guess is as good as mine!

"Moana 2" will open in theaters on November 27, 2024. Here's the official synopsis for the movie: