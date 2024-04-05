Disney Sets New Release Dates For Star Wars, Tron, Moana And More
Disney has announced a slew of changes to its upcoming release calendar, firming up the studio's theatrical slate for 2025 and 2026. This includes the return of "Star Wars" to the big screen, a big live-action remake, and the continuation of Pixar's biggest franchise. It's going to be a busy couple of years ahead. Let's go over what we can expect.
First up, "The Mandalorian & Grogu" is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2026. This had previously been listed as an untitled "Star Wars" movie. Now, we know it's Jon Favreau's movie, which will take the world of "The Mandalorian" from Disney+ to the silver screen. It will be the first "Star Wars" movie to hit theaters since "The Rise of Skywalker" concluded the sequel trilogy back in 2019.
The Mouse House also set a date for "Tron: Ares," aka "Tron 3." The sequel will now arrive on October 10, 2025. Disney previously had set this date aside for an untitled film. Mystery solved. Next up, "Toy Story 5" now has a release date. Look for the return of Woody and Buzz on June 19, 2026. The film was announced last year and it has since taken the spot of a previously untitled Pixar film on Disney's schedule.
Additionally, Disney's live-action remake of "Moana" has been delayed by more than a year. The film was previously set to arrive on June 27, 2025. It will instead arrive on July 10, 2026. Disney has big plans for the larger franchise as an animated sequel was surprise-announced back in February, with "Moana 2" hitting theaters in November of this year. The project was originally developed as a Disney+ series but was later repurposed as a movie.
Disney firms up its theatrical slate for 2025 and 2026
A couple of other movies on the calendar include 20th Century Studios' "The Amateur" being delayed by several months. The film, which stars Rami Malek ("No Time to Die") and Rachel Brosnahan ("House of Cards"), is moving from November 8, 2024, to April 11, 2025. Also of note, Amy Adams' long-awaited horror/comedy "Nightbitch" finally has a release date. Look for it in limited release on December 6, 2024, before the film expands wide thereafter.
This helps firm up the calendar for Disney, giving the studio a strong-looking slate over the next few years. The studio had a rough year theatrically in 2023, with movies like "Wish," "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," and "The Marvels" majorly disappointing at the box office. But things are looking up, with "Deadpool & Wolverine," "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," "Inside Out 2," "Alien: Romulus," and "Mufasa: The Lion King" all on the way this year. All of those have lots of upside potential.
Looking further ahead, next year also sees "Captain America: Brave New World," the live-action "Snow White," and "Avatar 3" in the pipeline, among others. It's very a franchise-heavy slate, but that's what Disney does.