Disney Sets New Release Dates For Star Wars, Tron, Moana And More

Disney has announced a slew of changes to its upcoming release calendar, firming up the studio's theatrical slate for 2025 and 2026. This includes the return of "Star Wars" to the big screen, a big live-action remake, and the continuation of Pixar's biggest franchise. It's going to be a busy couple of years ahead. Let's go over what we can expect.

First up, "The Mandalorian & Grogu" is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2026. This had previously been listed as an untitled "Star Wars" movie. Now, we know it's Jon Favreau's movie, which will take the world of "The Mandalorian" from Disney+ to the silver screen. It will be the first "Star Wars" movie to hit theaters since "The Rise of Skywalker" concluded the sequel trilogy back in 2019.

The Mouse House also set a date for "Tron: Ares," aka "Tron 3." The sequel will now arrive on October 10, 2025. Disney previously had set this date aside for an untitled film. Mystery solved. Next up, "Toy Story 5" now has a release date. Look for the return of Woody and Buzz on June 19, 2026. The film was announced last year and it has since taken the spot of a previously untitled Pixar film on Disney's schedule.

Additionally, Disney's live-action remake of "Moana" has been delayed by more than a year. The film was previously set to arrive on June 27, 2025. It will instead arrive on July 10, 2026. Disney has big plans for the larger franchise as an animated sequel was surprise-announced back in February, with "Moana 2" hitting theaters in November of this year. The project was originally developed as a Disney+ series but was later repurposed as a movie.