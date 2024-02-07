The Mandalorian And Grogu Will Land In 2026, Kicking Off A New Wave Of Star Wars Movies

As for the specific release date, there are currently two options on the table: May 22, 2026 and December 18, 2026. Both dates have been staked out by Disney for "Star Wars" projects, but Lucasfilm has yet to determine how the upcoming slate of "Star Wars" movies will fit into those dates. It's also entirely possible that Disney could end up shifting their release date calendar to accommodate their production scheduled.

Having "The Mandalorian and Grogu" done in time for a summer 2026 release seems pretty likely, especially with production beginning this year, but "Star Wars" has also been a big presence during winter in recent years as well. It likely depends on the development of Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's upcoming "Star Wars" movie that is supposed to pick up Rey's story following the conclusion of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." Besides "The Mandalorian" jumping to the big screen, that's probably the movie that's closest to getting in front of the camera, but it's hard to know with such a variety of "Star Wars" projects in development.

It should also be noted that there was a time when Bob Iger said that a "Star Wars" movie from "Game of Thrones" creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss would lead a new era of the franchise, and we all know how that turned out. At the very least, "The Mandalorian" movie feels like it's on more sure footing for now, and that's likely the project we can count on right now. As for the rest of the "Star Wars" universe, we'll have to wait and see what happens. Stay tuned.