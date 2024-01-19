The New Jedi Order Director And The Latest Star Wars Controversy Explained

It was announced last year at Star Wars Celebration that director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy would be helming the new "Star Wars" film starring Daisy Ridley. Ridley will be reprising her role as Rey Skywalker and the film will show her establishing a new Jedi Order, 15 years or so past the events of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." That's about all there is to be known about the film, as details are still scarce. Ridley commented on the film in an interview with Allociné, stating, "I think it's a really fantastic exploration of the 'Star Wars' world. It's a really cool way of taking the story on in a bit of a different direction."

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy described the movie to IGN, saying, "The Jedi are in disarray, and there's a lot of discussion around who are the Jedi, what are they doing, what's the state of the galaxy? And [Rey is] attempting to rebuild the Jedi Order based on the books, based on what she promised Luke. So that's where we're going."

According to Gizmodo, reports that the film has been delayed are erroneous, and they've received word that "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight is still working on the script under Obaid-Chinoy (as previously reported). Everything seems to be proceeding apace and Lucasfilm's recent announcement of the "Mandalorian and Grogu" film mentioned that Obaid-Chinoy's movie would be coming out next.

So, where's the controversy?