Peaky Blinders Creator Steven Knight To Write Untitled Star Wars Movie For Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy

The wild, wild world of "Star Wars" has been rocked by yet another creative attachment. Variety reports that the currently untitled "Star Wars" film that Lucasfilm has been developing for "Ms. Marvel" director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has got a new, big-name writer on board after the high-profile departure of Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson.

That new writer is none other than "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight.

Now, we don't know much of anything about this new "Star Wars" movie. Is it a one-off? Is it the start of a brand new saga told in this universe? Maybe it's Episode 10 and will pick back up with Rey, Finn, and Poe? We have no idea, but we do know that Lucasfilm took a break from their theatrical "Star Wars" projects after wrapping up the Skywalker Saga with "Star Wars: Episode 9 — The Rise of Skywalker," much to the chagrin of a ton of creatives who were lined up to play in that sandbox, like Patty Jenkins, the "Game of Thrones" creative team, and even the MCU's Kevin Feige, who is arguably one of the most powerful creative producers in the business.

Lucasfilm instead focused on throwing a lot of "Star Wars" content on Disney+ and the results have been mostly positive, but as a die-hard "Star Wars" fan dating back to the original trilogy, I do feel the itch to get excited about big screen "Star Wars" again.