Jared Leto Enters The Grid In Disney's First Tron: Ares Image
We are officially in a bold, new future, folks. No, I'm not talking about how it feels like we're just one misguided billionaire's whims away from actually entering the grid and ending up in some dystopian era where we're literally living through the plot of "Tron" and its follow-up, "Tron: Legacy." I'm referring to the fact that legacy sequels to legacy sequels are now in vogue and here to stay for good. But you can't argue with what the people want (I mean, you could, but you won't get very far) and what they want is as simple as it gets: more Daft Punk.
After years and years of viewers demanding a third movie in the "Tron" franchise, Disney is making that wish into a reality. It's been a little over a year since we first found out that the project had been officially green-lit and would proceed under the title "Tron: Ares." Today, we've finally received our first look at the threequel and, well, we can confirm that it certainly looks like a "Tron" threequel. You've got the neon lighting, full-length body suit, and all the cyberpunk vibes that fans could possibly hope for. Pretty much the only fly in the ointment is the fact that "Morbius" star Jared Leto has been attached as the lead for reasons that science and common sense have been unable to fully unravel, but beggars can't be choosers, we suppose.
In any case, check out our first look at "Tron: Ares" below!
Returning to the Grid (again)
Everybody knows that any good "Tron" movie needs a bold color palette, a creative sense of futurism, and cutting-edge technology to bring it all to life. And, yes, obviously Daft Punk, too. We're still waiting for official word on the electronic music group's official involvement this time around, but everything else should be present and accounted for in "Tron: Ares." Today, Disney unveiled its first look almost 15 years after "Tron: Legacy" came out and well over 40 years after the original. Check out the image in full below!
The press release notes that production officially began in January of this year in Vancouver and that the film is scheduled to release sometime in 2025. The film is directed by Joachim Rønning, the Norwegian filmmaker behind "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" and "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil." In a statement, the director said, "I'm excited to be part of the TRON franchise and bring this new film to fans around the world. 'TRON: Ares' builds upon the legacy of cutting-edge design, technology and storytelling. Now more than ever, it feels like the right time to return to the Grid."
We even received a tantalizing new synopsis describing the plot of the threequel, describing the story as:
"Tron: Ares" follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.
We presume the individual in the image is Ares and played by Jared Leto, but otherwise, we know that Leto is joined by a cast that includes "Past Lives" breakout star Greta Lee, former X-Men Evan Peters, comedian Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, and Gillian Anderson.