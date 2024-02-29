Jared Leto Enters The Grid In Disney's First Tron: Ares Image

We are officially in a bold, new future, folks. No, I'm not talking about how it feels like we're just one misguided billionaire's whims away from actually entering the grid and ending up in some dystopian era where we're literally living through the plot of "Tron" and its follow-up, "Tron: Legacy." I'm referring to the fact that legacy sequels to legacy sequels are now in vogue and here to stay for good. But you can't argue with what the people want (I mean, you could, but you won't get very far) and what they want is as simple as it gets: more Daft Punk.

After years and years of viewers demanding a third movie in the "Tron" franchise, Disney is making that wish into a reality. It's been a little over a year since we first found out that the project had been officially green-lit and would proceed under the title "Tron: Ares." Today, we've finally received our first look at the threequel and, well, we can confirm that it certainly looks like a "Tron" threequel. You've got the neon lighting, full-length body suit, and all the cyberpunk vibes that fans could possibly hope for. Pretty much the only fly in the ointment is the fact that "Morbius" star Jared Leto has been attached as the lead for reasons that science and common sense have been unable to fully unravel, but beggars can't be choosers, we suppose.

In any case, check out our first look at "Tron: Ares" below!