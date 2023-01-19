Tron 3 Officially In The Works From Jared Leto And Pirates Of The Caribbean 5 Director

After years of stops, starts, false alarms, and scrapped iterations, "Tron 3" is finally moving forward at Disney with a new creative team attached. Jared Leto ("Morbius," "Dallas Buyers Club"), who has been attached to the project for several years now, has continued to champion it behind the scenes. Apparently, that worked as the Oscar-winner is indeed going to star in the film, with a director and script both in place.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Joachim Rønning is set to direct the film, which is going under the title of "Tron: Ares." It will not, seemingly, be a reboot of the franchise and will, per the report, pick up where "Tron: Legacy" left off more than a decade ago. Jesse Wigutow ("It Runs in the Family") penned the version of the screenplay that is actually, it would seem, going to go before cameras. No word yet on just how soon filming could begin, nor is there any word on who will star alongside Leto. Will Jeff Bridges return as Kevin Flynn? Are any of the "Legacy" stars coming back? Lots of questions, few answers.

Rønning has a solid relationship with Disney, having co-directed "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" along with "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil." So he's got an established track record of coming into existing franchises and making it work. He also directed the upcoming "Young Woman and the Sea" for Disney, which stars Daisy Ridley of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" fame.