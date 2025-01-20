5 Reasons Why Wolf Man Is A Big Box Office Disappointment

The weekend did not unfold quite as Blumhouse and Universal had planned. With the release of director Leigh Whannell's "Wolf Man," the studios probably figured they had a slam dunk hit on their hands. Unfortunately, that's not the way things shook out. Whannell's latest majorly underperformed, falling well short of expectations. Rather than top the charts, it had to settle for third place in 2025's first major surprise.

"Wolf Man" opened to an estimated $10.5 million domestically, which was below even the most modest projections heading into the weekend. Overseas audiences aren't going to be much help here either, as the film opened soft internationally with just $4.8 million. Blumhouse tends to make movies on the cheap, but this one carries a $25 million price tag before marketing. Now, the monster flick is facing a steep uphill battle to profitability.

As the weekend approached, "Wolf Man" was looking at a debut in the $20 million range. That would have been an unqualified win. So, what went wrong? Why did Whannell's latest fall so far short of expectations? Is there any chance of a recovery? We're going to look at the bigger picture, breaking down five of the biggest reasons why this movie became a major disappointment. Let's get into it.