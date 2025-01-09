Blumhouse's Wolf Man Looks To Be A Monster At The Box Office

Leigh Whannell may not be a name that everyone knows but, if you're a horror fan, he's undoubtedly touched your life in some way over the past 20 years. As the co-creator of both the long-running hit "Saw" franchise as well as "Insidious," he's certainly made a mark. That's to say nothing of his work as a director, which includes "Upgrade" and "The Invisible Man." In other words, Whannell's work is worth paying attention to. Case in point, his new take on "Wolf Man" is drawing more than a few eyeballs and figures to be a big hit for Blumhouse and Universal when it reaches theaters next weekend.

"Wolf Man" is currently looking at an opening weekend in the $20 to $30 million range, per Box Office Theory. That would be a solid start, particularly for a movie that was made on a shoestring $7 million production budget. Granted, that doesn't include marketing but, even so, this is shaping up to be a sizable success in the early going. It also doesn't hurt that the last big horror movie to arrive in theaters was "Nosferatu" on Christmas Day, which has killed it up to this point. By next week, however, audiences will be ready for something different.

One thing that definitely figures to be on Whannell's side here is critical acclaim. While full reviews for the film haven't dropped as of this writing, the early social media reactions to "Wolf Man" have mostly been very positive despite an early marketing snafu that offered a rather unflattering look at the titular creature's design in the film. Fortunately, based on the early word, that tragically bad Wolf Man from Halloween Horror Nights last year isn't wholly representative of the actual movie.

The only downside, really, is that "Wolf Man" will have competition coming down the pipeline. On January 24, Steven Soderbergh's acclaimed supernatural horror film "Presence" opens in theaters. After that, Warner Bros.' sci-fi horror flick "Companion" will arrive to close out the month. The latter film has a lot going for it too, as it hails from producer Zach Cregger of "Barbarian" fame. Still, these movies are all playing in different sub-genres, so there could/should be room for everyone.