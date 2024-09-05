Halloween Horror Nights Has Revealed Universal's New Wolf Man, And Fans Are Not Over The Moon

Filmmaking is a ruthless business. You grind yourself half to death trying to make a name for yourself, finally make it to the big leagues with a well-received hit like Leigh Whannell's "The Invisible Man," parlay that success into a top-secret project like "Wolf Man," and then some harebrained marketing stunt goes and ruins it all. If that sounds a little dramatic, well, that's only because you haven't yet seen the latest big reveal from — of all places — this year's Halloween Horror Nights event at Universal Studios in Los Angeles. The annual spooky fest has always been a treat for theme park aficionados, but this time it came with an extra surprise: our first public look at Whannell's "Wolf Man" (lucky CinemaCon attendees already got a sneak peek earlier in April). To put it generously, the reactions are decidedly ... mixed.

This initial reveal started making the rounds on social media yesterday evening, led by tweets such as this one by Halloween Horror Nights enthusiast HHNSpeculationMatt. And as far as first impressions go, this one felt a bit, ah, questionable. Basically little more than a guy in a neat mask, some ratty clothes, and long hair, users were quick to sound off. (/Film's very own Ryan Scott accurately nailed the "Big Leprechaun" vibes of this whole design.) Most rubbernecking onlookers assumed that this was little more than a fun instance of promotional work — one that couldn't possibly reflect what the main monster in the upcoming remake actually looks like, right?

Well, the joke's on us. According to some additional confirmation from a rather trustworthy source, all indications are that this really is an early representation of the Wolf Man design in the final film. Yeah, talk about a head-scratcher.