Saw: The Gory Box Office Smash That Birthed One Of Horror's Biggest Franchises

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

James Wan is just about as successful as one can be as far as directing movies for the masses goes. We're talking about the man who started The Conjuring Universe, as well as the blockbuster "Insidious" franchise. Even outside of horror, he's helmed "Furious 7" and "Aquaman," two of the highest-grossing movies of all time. The man has an almost impeccable track record. Every master starts somewhere, and for Wan, it started in 2004 with "Saw." The difference is that Wan, right out the gate, launched an enduring $1 billion franchise with next to no resources to speak of.

Wan, like any filmmaker, was trying to find a way to break into filmmaking after college. He and his frequent collaborator Leigh Whannell, of "The Invisible Man" and "Upgrade" fame, decided they were going to try and make a movie on their own. The only problem? Movies cost money. "We wanted to make a movie, then we checked our bank balances, and we realized this was going to be the first 40-dollar movie in history. We had no money, to speak of," said Leigh Whannell, who co-wrote and starred in "Saw," to IGN in 2004. Luckily, the two came up with an idea too good to be ignored, and the movie got made. And not only did it get made, but it birthed one of the biggest horror franchises in the history of cinema.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, in honor of the release of "Saw X," we're looking back at the original "Saw," the unique way that Wan and Whannell managed to sell their pitch, why they ended up taking a deal from a much smaller production company, what happened when the movie hit theaters, and what lessons we can learn from it nearly 20 years later. Let's dig in, shall we?