First Wolf Man Reactions Tease Leigh Whannell's Horror Movie After Design Controversy
The studio that previously brought you the classic stable of Universal Monsters films, misfiring modern attempts like Tom Cruise's "The Mummy" and the Dark Universe that wasn't to be, and genuinely inspired course corrections such as Leigh Whannell's "The Invisible Man" in 2020 has now set its sights on the next highly-anticipated horror update. Universal is clearly taking the "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" strategy by bringing Whannell right back into the fold and allowing him to work his distinctive magic all over again — this time, with none other than the latest retelling of "Wolf Man." The famous story of unsuspecting victims succumbing to the grisliest of transformations when the moon turns full is a tale almost as old as cinema itself, but it's safe to say we've never seen it unfold quite like this.
At least, that appears to be the main takeaway from the earliest reactions to "Wolf Man," courtesy of a smattering of critics and journalists lucky enough to catch a press screening far, far earlier than the rest of us plebeians. (No, I'm not profoundly jealous or anything, why do you ask?) The further we get from the Dark Universe and its painfully misguided approach to channel the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the more it feels like a blessing in disguise. The disastrous results seem to have scared studio executives straight, leading to a major readjustment where they had little choice but to make space for talented, visionary filmmakers to cook (as the kids say).
Check out what the critics are saying about "Wolf Man" below, new creature design and all.
If you liked The Invisible Man, we have good news about Wolf Man
In Leigh Whannell we trust! The Australian filmmaker proved his chops as a writer on various movies in the "Saw" and "Insidious" franchises before blowing viewers away with his directing of "Upgrade" in 2018. He finally received near-universal acclaim with "The Invisible Man" just two years later and, now, it seems it's time for him to take another victory lap after making lightning strike twice in "Wolf Man." Fans surely know to expect all sorts of creative scares, tension that can be cut with a bloody knife, and a tangible respect for the classic Universal Monsters. That's all present and accounted for this time around and, what's more, it sounds like you might think twice about stepping foot into a creepy forest in the middle of the night after watching "Wolf Man."
But don't just take my word for it. That's according to The Mary Sue editor and writer Rachel Leishman, who posted on X (formerly and still popularly known as Twitter) that the movie "will leave you afraid of the dark! Watched this movie with my feet up on the air because I was terrified of what could grab my ankles. Just a suspenseful thrill from start to finish." She went on to praise main lead Christopher Abbott as a "star," stealing the show as the doomed husband and father Blake.
Critic Griffin Schiller went even further, claiming that those who loved "The Invisible Man" have absolutely nothing to worry about: "Leigh Whannell continues to be the master of space & sound w/ ['Wolf Man']. A damn good reimagining that plays like 'The Shining' by way of 'The Fly.' A claustrophobic parental panic attack w/nasty body horror & a surprising amount of heart. If you enjoyed 'The Invisible Man,' you'll dig this!" In case you needed even more confirmation, Benjamin Watts of IGN echoed those thoughts with his own reaction: "['Wolf Man'] howls with raw emotion and haunting intimacy. Leigh Whannell crafts a storm of grief and ferocity, echoing the shadowy elegance of 'The Invisible Man' (2020). If that film resonated with you, ['Wolf Man'] will leave its mark just as deeply."
Wolf Man brings scares and heart in equal measure
Of course, this horror reimagining is the furthest thing from a one (wolf) man show. As much as audiences will undoubtedly turn out to see just how gory, violent, and gross this fresh take on "Wolf Man" will get, it wouldn't be a Leigh Whannell film if there wasn't something even more emotional to hold onto. That comes courtesy of the other two leads of the film, comprised of Julia Garner and Matilda Firth as Blake's wife Charlotte and daughter Ginger, respectively. The family dynamic proves integral to the story the filmmaker is telling here, according to many of the following reactions.
Peter Gray of The AU Review puts it this way: "2025 is off to a great start with ['Wolf Man']. Leigh Whannell trims all the fat and lays out a tense, no nonsense thriller that wraps its animistic telling in a story about relationship dynamics, loss and generational trauma. Pristine sound design and organic scares all round." NovaSteam's Nick L'Barrow wholeheartedly agrees, calling the movie "a tense, straight-forward thriller that sees Christopher Abbott unleash the battle between human and animal through his strong performance! Julia Garner is the heart and humanity of the drama. Leigh Whannell's insane visual and auditory creativity is amazing!"
And to put a fine point on it, DiscussingFilm's Andrew Salazar makes sure to draw attention to the redesign of the titular "Wolf Man," which has been a subject of some controversy in recent months. While the marketing has hardly even showed much of a glimpse of the actual Wolf Man look, fans are in for a treat. According to Salazar, "Leigh Whannell's 'Wolf Man' is a pulse-pounding, super fun take on classic werewolf cinema. Less is more in this effective tale of generational guilt. The 'infected' Wolf Man design also works far better on-screen. Very different, but also complimentary to 'The Invisible Man.'"
Feeling a little feverish after reading all that unanimous praise? Don't worry, that's (probably) just the hype talking. "Wolf Man" claws its way into theaters on January 17, 2025.