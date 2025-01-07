First Wolf Man Reactions Tease Leigh Whannell's Horror Movie After Design Controversy

The studio that previously brought you the classic stable of Universal Monsters films, misfiring modern attempts like Tom Cruise's "The Mummy" and the Dark Universe that wasn't to be, and genuinely inspired course corrections such as Leigh Whannell's "The Invisible Man" in 2020 has now set its sights on the next highly-anticipated horror update. Universal is clearly taking the "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" strategy by bringing Whannell right back into the fold and allowing him to work his distinctive magic all over again — this time, with none other than the latest retelling of "Wolf Man." The famous story of unsuspecting victims succumbing to the grisliest of transformations when the moon turns full is a tale almost as old as cinema itself, but it's safe to say we've never seen it unfold quite like this.

At least, that appears to be the main takeaway from the earliest reactions to "Wolf Man," courtesy of a smattering of critics and journalists lucky enough to catch a press screening far, far earlier than the rest of us plebeians. (No, I'm not profoundly jealous or anything, why do you ask?) The further we get from the Dark Universe and its painfully misguided approach to channel the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the more it feels like a blessing in disguise. The disastrous results seem to have scared studio executives straight, leading to a major readjustment where they had little choice but to make space for talented, visionary filmmakers to cook (as the kids say).

Check out what the critics are saying about "Wolf Man" below, new creature design and all.