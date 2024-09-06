Speak No Evil Is Here To Rescue Blumhouse's Rough Year At The Box Office

The name Blumhouse has become almost synonymous with horror in the modern era, thanks to the success of franchises such as "The Purge," "Paranormal Activity," and the recent "Halloween" reboot trilogy. That sort of brand recognition is tough to acquire in Hollywood. That said, the studio has had something of an off year, and could use an unqualified hit to get things back on track. It looks like the upcoming "Speak No Evil" remake could be that much-needed hit when it opens next weekend.

Director James Watkins' take on "Speak No Evil" is currently eyeing a debut in the $15 to $20 million range, per Box Office Theory. While the budget has yet to be revealed, Blumhouse rarely goes over $20 million since its business model has always been predicated on spending low to potentially hit it big. It worked with Jordan Peele's "Get Out," it worked with M. Night Shyamalan's comeback film "The Visit" – it's worked time and time again. It's just how studio head Jason Blum likes to do business. If we safely assume Blumhouse and Universal didn't overspend on "Speak No Evil," that's a healthy start. Especially given that this is the kind of movie that could play for weeks to come in the lead up to Halloween.

Even on the low end, that would put it in a similar range as Blumhouse's "Unfriended" ($15.8 million opening/$64.3 million finish). If it can climb even just a little bit higher, things start to look far better. It could be in the same company as films like "The First Purge" ($17.3 million opening/$137 million finish), "Truth or Dare" ($18.6 million opening/$95.2 million finish) or Scott Derrickson's "Sinister" ($18 million opening/$82 million finish). That's good company to be in, and it's certainly the sort of success that Blumhouse would like to get back to on a more regular basis.