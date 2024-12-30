5 Reasons Why Nosferatu Killed It At The Box Office

With Christmas firmly in the rearview mirror, 2024 is nearly in the books. But this year's holiday frame was particularly good for the box office, as both "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" and "Mufasa: The Lion King" continued their big runs atop the charts. More importantly, several new releases also found their footing to help close out the year on a high note, with director Robert Eggers' "Nosferatu," in particular, having a stellar opening. The long-awaited new take on the vampire classic absolutely blew by expectations, delivering a big win for horror as the new year approaches.

"Nosferatu" pulled in $21.1 million over the weekend, but since the movie hit theaters on Wednesday to get in on the Christmas action, that's just the tip of the iceberg. Eggers' latest pulled in a whopping $40.3 million across the full holiday stretch, which was good enough for third on the charts. Even against a sizable $50 million budget, this one is off to a downright excellent start. It's one of the biggest debuts ever for a Focus Features release and it nearly doubled pre-release estimates, which had the vampire film pulling in a little more than $20 million over the Wednesday-to-Sunday stretch.

This development is all the more surprising since vampires have seemingly been poison for a film's commercial prospects in recent years. Universal saw both "Renfield" and "Last Voyage of the Demeter" flop in 2023. Meanwhile, the studio suffered another theatrical disappointment in the vampire sub-genre with "Abigail" earlier this year. Eggers, however, has managed to turn things around with his bold new take on the Dracula-inspired "Nosferatu" mythos.

So, what went right here? How did Eggers defy the odds to deliver what appears to be a modern vampire classic in the making? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why "Nosferatu" hit it big at the box office. Let's get into it.