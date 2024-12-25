Nosferatu Is The Rare Horror Movie That's Actually, Truly, Genuinely Scary

Horror is my favorite genre, but for the most part, it doesn't scare me. I'm not boasting about how brave I am (trust me; lots of stuff scares me — I have a panic attack anytime I have to get on an airplane), but merely stating that I've spent so much time with the horror genre that I've grown desensitized to it. I still love and appreciate horror movies, but very rarely do they actually make me afraid. So when I see a horror movie that manages to get to me on a raw, primordial, emotional level, I'm impressed. And Robert Eggers' "Nosferatu," a new take on both "Dracula" and F. W. Murnau's silent movie classic, seemingly achieves the impossible: it's scary!

To be fair, horror, like comedy, is a very subjective genre. What scares one person might seem laughable to others. In my experience, a large swath of the general public associates "jump scares" with horror. I don't want to get off on a long screed about jump scares, but I will say this: while some jump scares can be effective and impressive, a lot of filmmakers employ them in lazy, cheap ways (the most stereotypical example is when a harmless cat jumps out of nowhere, screeching and startling the characters on screen). In my humble horror movie fan opinion, jump scares are not what makes a horror movie scary. The type of fear I crave is on a more psychological, emotional level. I'm talking about dread; the unshakable feeling that something is wrong in an almost indescribable way. Japanese filmmaker Kiyoshi Kurosawa is an expert in this, and his films "Pulse," "Cure," and this year's "Chime" all manage to scare me with how they create an overwhelming sense of dread.

When I sat down to watch Robert Eggers' "Nosferatu," I more or less knew what I was getting into. I've seen pretty much every single "Dracula" movie in existence, and I know the story inside and out. And sure enough, Eggers' film doesn't alter much, story-wise. It follows the very similar beats of both Murnau's original and many other "Dracula" adaptations. And yet, despite my foreknowledge, Eggers' film actually scared me. How? What's the secret?