The Best Jump Scare In Recent Memory Was Strategic Perfection

2023 featured several terrific horror movies, but "Skinamarink," Kyle Edward Ball's ultra-low budget indie that took the horror world by storm early in the year, was the most unconventional. Set in a suburban home in which the doors and windows suddenly vanish, the story (such as it is) focuses on two young children who are trapped in the house with a mysterious evil entity. The camera, often using locked-off shots, lingers on toys strewn about the floor, or light from the television set illuminating an otherwise darkened room. Characters speak in whispers when they speak at all. The movie is less concerned with plot than with capturing a very specific feeling: The lack of control audiences likely felt when they were young. Its glacial pace and lack of conventional structure turned off some audiences (myself included), but deeply impacted others who were slowly drawn in by the patient filmmaking and felt as if they were living through a childhood nightmare.

But one particular scare was just as effective for the haters as it was for those who were fully on the movie's wavelength: The phone jump scare, in which one of the characters' flashlights clicks onto the face of an old Fisher Price toy phone, hovers there for a while as the phone's eyes seems to be looking up at the character, and then, suddenly, the phone loudly rings as its eyes flick to stare down the barrel of the camera lens, penetrating the souls of audience members in the most unnerving way possible.

And there's a reason that moment worked so perfectly.