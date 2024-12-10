2024 was a great year for horror movies. Especially if you looked into the margins.

While the genre sometimes struggled at the box office (with a few noteworthy exceptions) over the past twelve months, genre buffs looking for a good scare actually had plenty of options at every turn. There were surprisingly thrilling mainstream releases from major studios, dark horse smash hits from smaller distributors, and enough winners in the nooks and crannies of streaming to fill a dozen horror-centric lists. As a platform for creative endeavors from exciting filmmakers, horror has never been healthier.

Nor has it been scarier. The /Film team sat down to hash out and rank the 10 scariest horror movies of 2024, a process that involved cutting a lot of great movies and then somehow finding a way to rank the survivors. (If you're wondering how everything actually came to be, the entire process was recorded, and it will be featured on a future episode of the /Film Daily podcast.) Movies like "Immaculate" and "Terrifier 3" barely missed the cut, while films like "Civil War" got the axe because they were terrifying without actually being horror films. What's left remains an embarrassment of chilling riches, with something for every kind of horror fan.

Here are the 10 scariest horror movies of 2024, ranked.