The Director Of One Of 2024's Scariest Films Didn't Realize What A Big Risk He Was Taking [Exclusive]

Writer/director Damian Mc Carthy's "Oddity" is one of the best horror movies of 2024. The small-scale Irish film has an absolutely killer opening scene: A woman named Dani (Carolyn Bracken) is alone in an empty house while her husband works the night shift at a nearby asylum. Dani leaves her front door open for a minute while she searches for something in her car outside, and when she returns to the house, there's a knock at the door. A former occupant of the asylum named Olin (Tadgh Murphy) is there in the dark, claiming that he witnessed someone slip into the house unnoticed while she was in the car. He's asking her to let him inside so he can help her, and Dani is understandably shaken at this suggestion: She doesn't know this man, and she didn't see anyone enter the house. But what if he's right? What should she do?

A majority of the movie takes place a year after this incident occurs, as Dani's twin sister Darcy (also Bracken), a medium who owns a store full of haunted objects, slowly discovers the truth of what happened to Dani that night. But hoo boy, talk about starting thing off with a bang.

I recently had the chance to speak with Mc Carthy about "Oddity," and I asked if he came up with the opening scene first, or reverse-engineered that scene after coming up with other aspects of the story. As it turns out, several aspects of the movie (including the opening scene) existed in his mind as short stories that he decided to stitch together into one big narrative: