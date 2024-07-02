Caveat's Most Confusing Moments Explained

"Oddity" director Damian Mc Carthy's 2021 horror film "Caveat" is a living nightmare. Perhaps the best way to understand it is to accept that it may — at least partially — be taking place in a dream. Its bizarro internal logic and unusual conceits feel like something that might happen only in the subconscious, perhaps hinting at a greater drama taking place out in the waking world.

The film follows a character named Isaac (Johnny French) who is hired by Moe (Ben Caplan) to babysit his niece, Olga (Leila Sykes). Olga lives in a rotting, ramshackle home out on a distant island shrouded in mists. The layout of the house is labyrinthine and illogical, replete with narrow corridors and rooms that don't seem to have any doors. This is not a good film for people with claustrophobia.

Isaac is allowed to explore the house, but can only go so far as a tether on his back allows him; when entering the building, Isaac is outfitted with a special, irremovable harness with a large chain attached to it. The chain reaches all the way through the house and leads to a heavy weight in the basement. Isaac spends the film dragging the chain around behind him.

Olga, meanwhile, stalks around the house with a crossbow and a creepy rabbit toy with lifelike glass eyes. The rabbit toy will automatically begin playing its drum when it is in the vicinity of ... a secret. She eventually tells Isaac that he has amnesia, and that he was once hired by Moe to lure Olga's claustrophobic father into the basement, where he took his own life.

Some of this may not be able to be "explained" in a conventional sense, but it may be worth looking through "Caveat" to find a valid interpretation.