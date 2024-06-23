Donnie Darko's Mysterious Frank The Rabbit, Explained

This post contains spoilers for "Donnie Darko."

Richard Kelly's "Donnie Darko" opens with a nightmarish conversation in the dark. An ominous-looking rabbit named Frank (James Duval) warns a young Donnie (Jake Gyllenhaal) about the world's imminent end — in 28 days, six hours, 42 minutes, and 12 seconds, to be precise. Although Frank looks more like a man in a rabbit costume than a tall bipedal rabbit, there is something eerily otherworldly about his presence, with the suit's soulless eyes adding a touch of the macabre. Since this fateful meeting, Donnie is guided by Frank towards a particular end, and the volatile, melancholy teen undergoes several rites of passage over the span of 28 days. Frank's mysterious influence over Donnie is just one baffling aspect of the film, as the mind-boggling nature of the events invites varied interpretations, often blurring the lines between reality and dreams, and ones where the two overlap.

It might be tempting to paint Frank as a figment of Donnie's imagination, or even a vivid hallucination manifested by his fractured psyche, but Kelly's Director's Cut etches a far more intriguing (and complicated) picture. The key to understanding Frank and the events of "Donnie Darko" lies within the fictitious book "The Philosophy of Time Travel," which is briefly glimpsed in the theatrical version as a philosophical manifesto written by Grandma Death/ Roberta Sparrow (Patience Cleveland). Kelly includes pages from the book in the Director's Cut, which offer a canonical interpretation of the time travel paradox that Donnie is at the epicenter of. Although the book does not answer every burning question, the best we can do is attempt to contextualize what we know about Frank against the contents of Sparrow's book and gauge which theories hold up the best.