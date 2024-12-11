Every Robert Eggers Movie Ranked (Including Nosferatu)

Eggers' latest does the impossible: it makes vampires scary again. With his take on "Nosferatu," Eggers isn't exactly treading new ground: not only is the film drawing on the many different adaptations of Bram Stoker's "Dracula," but it's also a remake of F.W. Murnau's 1922 silent classic, which was, of course, "unofficially" adapting Stoker's novel. Yet even though the story of "Nosferatu" will be familiar to vampire fans, Eggers manages to make his movie genuinely fresh and scary thanks to both his attention to detail and his game cast. Lily-Rose Depp is something of a revelation playing Ellen, a tormented, melancholy young woman who becomes the target of Count Orlok, an ancient vampire who travels to Germany to seek her out, unleashing death and plague along the way. Channeling Isabelle Adjani's terrifying performance from "Possession," Depp quite literally throws herself into the role as she grapples with her own inner demons which serve as a kind of catnip to Orlok. As for Orlok himself, he's played by Bill Skarsgård, who lowers his voice an octave and creates one of the most memorable movie vampires in recent memory. Skarsgård's Orlok, with his guttural accent and waxen skin, feels positively inhuman as he stalks about the shadows of the film. Eggers makes all of this very scary, but he remembers to have fun, too, by throwing in Willem Dafoe as a wacked-out vampire hunter and Aaron Taylor-Johnson as a stuffy aristocrat who can't understand why all the women around him are acting so hysterical. "Nosferatu" feels like Eggers' most refined film yet; a summation of everything he's learned so far, employed to great effect.