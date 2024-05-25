Anya Taylor Joy's 10 Best Roles Ranked, Including Furiosa

Ready, steady, go! But be warned, this article contains spoilers for "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga."

Long before 2015's "Mad Max: Fury Road" and its particular brand of vehicular mayhem peeled into theaters, promptly changing the action genre forever, director and mastermind George Miller had already mapped out an origin story for what would turn out to be the blockbuster's scene-stealing star: Charlize Theron's Imperator Furiosa. It only took the better part of a decade to finally see that vision realized on the big screen with this year's utterly epic "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," but the lengthy hiatus wasn't the biggest obstacle standing in Miller's way. Since the prequel was always meant to depict the earlier years of Furiosa's life, a new actor would have to face the daunting — if not impossible — challenge of stepping into Theron's shoes.

Who else among this current crop of performers could've proven themselves worthier of the task than Anya Taylor-Joy? Critics and audiences alike have heaped such high praise on her ever since her feature-film debut in 2015 and, in fact, those plaudits have only grown louder with each subsequent performance. Whether it be co-leading an M. Night Shyamalan thriller, starring in a buzzy Jane Austen adaptation, or heading into the wasteland as the darkest of angels, there's seemingly nothing the actor can't do.

It's in that spirit of celebration that we're looking back on Taylor-Joy's 10 biggest and best roles, "Furiosa" included, to rank them the only way we know how: logically, scientifically, and, above all else, objectively correct. Witness us!