She Said Bombed At The Box Office In Historic Fashion While The Menu Served Up A Nice Surprise

It would be hard to argue against the box office recovery that has been taking place in 2022 thus far. Domestically, ticket sales overall sit at $6.51 billion compared to $4.48 billion in 2021 and an abysmal $2.1 billion in 2020. That said, we are still seeing the limitations of what audiences will and won't turn up for in the post-pandemic theatrical landscape, and non-franchise, adult-friendly fare that isn't some kind of horror or thriller movie is suffering badly. Case in point? This past weekend saw the debut of "She Said" from Universal Pictures, which posted one of the worst debuts for a big studio wide release ever. Meanwhile, Searchlight Pictures scored with "The Menu," setting the table for the challenges the industry faces moving forward.

"She Said," which documents the bombshell Harvey Weinstein scandal and was directed by Maria Schrader, earned a mere $2.25 million in more than 2,000 theaters. Sure, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was always going to come out on top again, but returns that low — just over $1,100 per screen — are next level bad. The well-reviewed film (read our review here) cost $32 million which, frankly, was a bit steep for something like this, in my humble opinion. Be that as it may, here we sit with a movie that is almost certainly going to make less than $10 million worldwide, meaning it is going to lose a small fortune for Universal. Yikes.

This cements a concerning trend. This year's Oscar hopefuls have all been falling short. "Tar" currently sits at $4.9 million and is fading fast, while "Till" is doing better-but-not-great with $8.5 million. We've also got "The Banshees of Inisherin" sitting at $16.5 million which is still bad but looking downright good compared to everything else. It's dire.