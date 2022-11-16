The Menu Director Mark Mylod And Producer Betsy Koch On Crafting Their Tasty New Thriller [Exclusive Interview]

So how are you guys feeling about the premiere tonight at Fantastic Fest?

Mark Mylod: Really excited. I've never been to Texas before. She grew up here. So we couldn't be at more opposite ends of the spectrum. We're going through town on the way here and she's going, "Yeah, that place is great. That place is great," and I spent half an hour walking around in the heat. So yeah, we're really genuinely excited to be in Austin. How about you?

Betsy Koch: I am thrilled to be here. I want to try to only speak in food puns. I'm so hungry for our movie to come out. I cannot wait. Obviously, do not put that in there.

It's all going in, I hate to tell you.

Koch: But it's interesting because we premiered it at TIFF and then we have this sort of long lead to the actual release of the film, which is November 18. So it is so much fun. Have you gotten so many texts about things like, "Oh my God, the poster's up"?

Mylod: Yeah.

Koch: It's just fun to see it all roll out because it's obviously been with us for so long.

One thing I noticed is, you've directed a lot of TV, not so many movies. So how is it that this came to be one of the few movies you directed?

Mylod: I mean, the honest answer is that I took a break from doing movies because my last one was pretty crap.

Everyone else's fault, I'm sure.

Mylod: [laughs] I just needed to reinvent myself, really, creatively and look at the projects that I was doing. So about 10 years ago or so I basically said, "I'm not going to do broad comedy anymore. I want to go for things that I'm frightened of," and it was a genuine epiphany. I know that sounds trite, but it's absolutely true. From then on, I only did work that I thought was challenging or scary. That's what led me to "The Affair," it led me to "Game of Thrones," to "Succession," and through "Succession," I met Will Tracy, the co-writer of the script. When these guys sent me "The Menu" script, I was terrified of it, so of course I had to do it.

In fairness, everyone's guiding light's a bit different. If you're just to list off your credits and be like, "I'm doing things that scare me," it worked out pretty good. A whole lot of Emmys attached there.

Koch: [laughs] Just lean into the fear. Lean into the fear.

One thing I found interesting about this movie is the marketing. In the trailers, you do get a sense of, "I kind of know what this is," but you also get the sense that it's very much, "We're telling you as little as humanly possible." So how challenging is that for you to be like, "Okay, we've got a whole movie here, but we only want to tell you so much before you go into it"?

Mylod: It's the less, the better, isn't it?

Koch: Yeah.

Mylod: I remember going to see, going back to "The Crying Game," or especially...

Koch: "Sixth Sense?"

Mylod: Thank you. "Sixth Sense," and just not knowing anything, and it was so fantastic. I wonder if "The Sixth Sense" would come out in the modern world and actually keep...

You'd have to see it that weekend or it'd just be...

Koch: Right. Exactly.

Mylod: I'm not saying we've got a "Sixth Sense" type switch, but-

Koch: He is dead at the end.

Mylod: He's not actually a chef [laughs].

Koch: Yeah. He's Haley Joel Osment, for some reason?

He's like a full-blown adult now. It's real weird.

Koch: It is, yeah. I've worked with him. He is lovely, as an adult.

Mylod: One of those beautiful things about the writing, it just keeps you guessing, and it just keeps hanging a left turn, and every time you think you know where it's going, it switches on you. It's really a genuinely fun ride. One of the things I'm most proud about the film is it's such fun to watch.

Koch: There are legitimate shocks in the movie, and I would say there's also a difference between the argument that you have with yourselves and the studio, taking the teaser and then doing the trailer. We want people to see it. We are excited for people that would be fans of a genre film, like this, to get their butts in the seats. But you also just want to keep it mysterious because that's the way the script reads. That's the way the movie plays out. And so that balance was hard to strike.