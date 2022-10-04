Surprisingly, You Can Thank Disney For Barbarian Becoming A Sleeper Hit

Given how many pies Mickey Mouse has his finger in these days, it both is and isn't a shock to learn Disney was essential to making "Barbarian" — the last film one would associate with the Mouse House's all-ages-friendly image — one of 2022's most talked-about sleeper hits.

Written and directed by Zach Cregger, "Barbarian" is the kind of horror film that begins with a basic setup (two strangers accidentally book an Airbnb at the same time) before going in a direction you never expected. The movie only continues to pile on twists from there, its plot growing ever more horrifying and distressing even as themes and a deeper purpose to the story emerge. Discovery, in other words, is vital to the experience of watching "Barbarian" for the first time. The less you know going in, the more rewarding you'll likely find the journey to be.

In its extensive look at the film's journey from script to screen, Vulture reports this was something Disney (which owns "Barbarian" distributor 20th Century Studios) was well aware of heading into its release. As such, their marketing team was extremely deliberate in the way it promoted the movie, going out of their way to avoid showing its cards ahead of time.