Barbarian's Alternative Trailer Is All About Justin Long Having A Very Bad, No Good Day

"Barbarian" has been out for a couple of weeks now (read our review of it here), but as word-of-mouth about the movie continues to grow, the surprise horror hit of the fall is looking to lure new prospective viewers and rental home guests out to the theater. If you're just now joining us, "Barbarian" stars Georgina Campbell as Tess, a young woman who arrives at the home she booked on 476 Barbarian Barbary Street, only to find that there's another guest already there. It happens to be a guy named Keith, played by Bill Skarsgård, the same actor who brought Pennywise the Clown to life in "It" (which shares a producer with "Barbarian," Roy Lee). Keith invites Tess in out of the rain on this proverbial dark and stormy night, and what could possibly go wrong?

"Barbarian" isn't yet playing in my neck of the woods, so if you haven't seen it yet, we're in the same boat. From what I've heard, though, it's best to go into this movie knowing as little as possible. Using the Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young song "Our House" to cheeky effect, the first trailer for "Barbarian" established the basic setup of Tess reluctantly bedding down for the night in a house with open doors, creaky floors, and a possible murder basement. You could be forgiven for watching that trailer and not even knowing Justin Long was in the movie, too, but he is, and this new alternate trailer is all about his character. Check it out below.