Barbarian's Marketing Undersold One Of The Films' Best Performances

This post doesn't contain major spoilers for "Barbarian," but you shouldn't read it until you've seen the movie.

I remember exactly how I felt the first time I looked up the new horror-mystery "Barbarian" and found out that Justin Long was inexplicably part of its cast. If I could distill it down to one word, I'd use elated, but intrigued and unsettled came up as close seconds and thirds. The hilarious actor is known for his interesting choices when it comes to the projects he signs onto — films like "The Wave" and "Comet" come to mind — so his inclusion in the film had me curious from the jump about the kind of terrible rabbit hole this movie was going to force us down (that's a compliment).

One of the most interesting parts about Long's inclusion in the film is the fact that he is almost entirely omitted from the marketing campaign. For a movie that boasts one of his best, if not his best, performances, it initially seems like a bizarre choice — but once you see the film, you realize that keeping him from the general public is an excellent tactic in service of keeping the, frankly, mind-blowing turn of events as secret as possible.