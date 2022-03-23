Anya Taylor-Joy Loved The Misery Of Making The Northman

We know when director Robert Eggers sets out to make a movie, he doesn't mess around. With "The Witch" and "The Lighthouse," he put as much focus on the setting as he did the actors. This isn't a director who sits comfortably on a soundstage shooting everything against greenscreen and hoping audiences won't notice a difference.

That works for many filmmakers, don't get me wrong, and making a stage-bound movie is still hard work no matter how you slice it, but being on location has an extra added layer of challenge. The trade-off, though, is an enhanced experience. It's easier to achieve authenticity in all facets of filmmaking. Cinematography, lighting, and acting jump to mind.

When it comes to Eggers' latest, "The Northman," which is set in 10th century Iceland, the actors had to know they weren't signing up to be comfortable. In fact, in a recent profile in Vogue, co-star Anya Taylor-Joy was ecstatic to be filming out in nature, even shackled, wet, and wearing little more than rags, exposed to the elements that were even making the stunt guys shiver.

"I looked insane. So infuriatingly joyful. The stunt guys would say, 'Can we get out of the water now?' And I was like, 'This is amazing. Nature! We're outside! We get to make art.'"