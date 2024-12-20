Can Nosferatu Bring Vampires Back To Life At The Box Office This Christmas?

Robert Eggers bought himself instant star status in the horror world with his feature debut "The Witch" in 2016. Now, after taking a detour into the realm of big-budget, historical epic action with "The Northman," the acclaimed director is back with a new horror movie in the form of "Nosferatu," Eggers' long-awaited fresh take on F.W. Murnau's 1922 vampire classic. The question is, can this gothic vampire tale take a big enough bite out of the Christmas box office?

Focus Features' "Nosferatu" is currently eyeing an opening weekend between $12 and $16 million, per Box Office Theory. But that's only part of the equation here. The film is hitting theaters on Christmas Day, which falls on a Wednesday this year. Much like "Moana 2" did over its record-breaking five-day run over Thanksgiving, Eggers' latest will have a long holiday weekend to make its money. So, if we assume the film performs similarly well on Wednesday and Thursday, we should be easily looking at north of $20 million by the following Monday morning. To what degree overseas audiences will be interested? That's also a huge question mark.

The real thing to pay attention to here is the fact that vampire movies have been box office poison as of late. Last year, Universal suffered two sizable flops with its Dracula movies "Renfield" and "The Last Voyage of the Demeter." Both very different takes on the legendary blood-sucker, but both also failed to connect with audiences. The studio released yet another vampire misfire earlier this year with "Abigail," which made just $42.7 million worldwide against a $28 million budget despite earning very solid reviews.

Granted, "Abigail" is finding new life now that it's on streaming, but that doesn't change the fact that vampires, it seems, are a tough sell for modern moviegoers. Or, at the very least, the vampires that have been on offer are not enough to motivate people to leave the house en masse. Maybe, just maybe, Eggers can change that narrative.