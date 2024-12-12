Can Sonic 3 Take Down Disney's Lion King Prequel At The Box Office?

It seems like box office showdowns have become all the rage in the wake of last year's Barbenheimer phenomenon, with "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" both becoming gigantic hits. Earlier this year, we saw "The Garfield Movie" and "Furiosa" face off but the whole Garfuiosa thing didn't really catch on, to put it mildly. More recently, "Gladiator II" and "Wicked" gave us the double bill that was Glicked, which was another big success. To finish out the year, we've got Paramount's "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" duking it out with Disney's prequel "Mufasa: The Lion King." While I don't have a cute nickname for this showdown (Mufasic?), the theaters are going to be the winners here.

Currently, it looks like "Sonic 3" has the edge over "Mufasa." As of this writing, the third live-action "Sonic" film from director Jeff Fowler is looking at a debut of at least $55 million, while the prequel to 2019's "Lion King" from director Barry Jenkins is looking at around $50 million on opening weekend, per early tracking (via Deadline). That said, in both cases, those early projections might be on the low side.

The folks at Box Office Theory currently have "Sonic 3" doing between $62 and $71 million. That would put it right in line with 2022's "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," which pulled in $72 million in its debut, a record for a video game movie. For what it's worth, the film finished its global run with $405 million worldwide against a $90 million budget. That was a significant increase over the first film, which did a little over $300 million in 2020.

The outlet also has "Mufasa" doing between $55 and $65 million domestically. Granted, that's a significant decrease from the ridiculous $191.7 million opening posted by 2019's "Lion King," which ultimately went on to make a staggering $1.66 billion worldwide becoming one of the biggest movies of all time. But that was then, this is now. The theatrical landscape has changed. Even so, an opening in that range is nothing to sneeze at. With a weak January slate, both movies are well-positioned to rake it in for weeks to come as well.