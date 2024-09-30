Bill Skarsgard Is Mr. Steal Your Girl In The New Trailer For Nosferatu

Just when you thought it was safe to visit spooky castles in Eastern Europe occupied by mysterious pale recluses, the new trailer for "Nosferatu" has arrived with an important health and safety warning. The upcoming vampire horror is a new adaptation of F.W. Murnau's 1922 silent film "Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror," which lifted its story from Bram Stoker's "Dracula."

"Nosferatu" stars Bill Skarsgård as the titular vampire, Count Orlok, alongside Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, and Lily-Rose Depp as the unfortunate young people who are drawn into Orlok's influence. The film also reunites director Robert Eggers with Willem Dafoe, who starred in his 2019 surrealist thriller "The Lighthouse," and Ralph Ineson, who fought an evil goat (and lost) in Eggers' breakout debut "The Witch."

The director's previous films have incorporated slow burn horror elements, but this time around he's promised a Gothic horror story that's truly scary. Check out the new trailer for "Nosferatu" above ... if you dare.