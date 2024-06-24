The Nosferatu Trailer Makes Vampires Scary Again

A family of Puritans banished by their colony encounters a dark supernatural entity in the woods. A young Viking prince sets out on a quest for revenge after being ousted during a coup staged by his uncle. Two horny weirdos are stuck living as roommates while tending a remote lighthouse. Time and time again, the characters in Robert Eggers' horror films are manipulated by exterior forces, only to discover that they themselves ultimately hold the key to either their downfall or salvation. Those themes of control and agency look to rear their head once more in "Nosferatu," the writer/director's remake of F.W. Murnau's silent 1922 vampire horror classic "Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror" (itself an unauthorized "Dracula" movie) and the second such retelling after Werner Herzog's 1979 "Nosferatu the Vampyre."

Eggers has made it plain that his goal is to make a legitimately scary vampire movie with "Nosferatu," and so far he appears to have done precisely that. With lots of spooky atmosphere and distressing images to spare, like a person casually biting the head off a live pigeon (!), the "Nosferatu" trailer does an excellent job of hyping up Bill Skarsgård's Count Orlok without fully bringing him into the sunlight (which is good since, y'know, sunlight and the Count notoriously don't get along). The trailer arrived with "The Bikeriders" in theaters and, unsurprisingly, leaked online shortly after, but you can now check out the official version, seen above.