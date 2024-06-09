One Of Anya Taylor-Joy's Best Roles Put The Actress Through Her First Heartbreak

Taylor-Joy has played a number of high-profile roles, but she really blew audiences away with her debut in "The Witch," giving one of her career-best performances so far. Still just a teenager, the young actor really threw herself into the role, but she found herself totally devastated when filming ended, telling Variety and Josh O'Connor:

"My first heartbreak was not a relationship. My first heartbreak was finishing my first job [on 'The Witch'], and experiencing that loss. The loss of there was a world that existed with a group of people that became my everything for a period of time, and now it's over. I had no concept as to how to deal with that."

Production on "The Witch" was a pretty isolating experience; not only because of the intense subject matter but because the cast and crew filmed in remote Ontario, far away from any civilization whatsoever. It makes sense then that she would feel completely enmeshed in the world of the movie and that she might grieve that experience ending. It sounds like filming "The Witch" was much more pleasant than many other horror films if Taylor-Joy was so reticent for it to end, which is probably why she chose to re-team with Eggers for his third movie, "The Northman." Despite having to deal with freezing mud, she called the Viking epic an "infuriatingly joyful" experience, so that's a win.

It's just a shame that Taylor-Joy and Eggers couldn't re-team for the filmmaker's "Nosferatu" due to scheduling conflicts. Here's hoping they get to work together again in the near future.