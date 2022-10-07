Nosferatu: Everything We Know Far About Robert Eggers' Take On The Classic Vampire Tale

Being known as the man behind "The Witch" would already cement you as a notable voice in horror, but to immediately follow it up with "The Lighthouse" and "The Northman" shows a filmmaker who won't stop, and thankfully has no plans to. Whichever way you look at it, Robert Eggers just keeps on winning. All three of his films have been period pieces, both intimate and massive in scope, showing how capable he is at transitioning from one to the other.

When Eggers took the leap to work with a major studio outside of A24, "The Northman" was a critically-acclaimed success, but the box office appeal wasn't there to recuperate its $90 million budget. This was bad news for all sorts of reasons, but the most devastating was the unlikely chance of getting his passion project off the ground. It was right around 2019 that Eggers expressed interest in his own adaptation of "Nosferatu," following in the footsteps of F.W. Murnau and Werner Herzog.

According to a Hollywood Reporter interview with Focus Features Kiska Higgs, the combined pool of box office receipts and its PVOD release helped "The Northman" actually turn a profit for the studio. It wasn't too long after that Eggers' "Nosferatu" was confirmed to get the go-ahead.