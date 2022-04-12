Robert Eggers Wants Willem Dafoe For His Nosferatu Movie [Exclusive]

When I asked Robert Eggers about his in-development "Nosferatu" remake and the potential of having Willem Dafoe be a part of it, here is what he had to say:

"'Nosferatu' is such an incredibly important film and story for me, so it's always percolating. If Willem ... if 'Nosferatu' is made, Willem better damn well be in it because I just love working with him ... but, you know, maybe he would play Ellen? Who knows."

So there you go. While it's not a done deal yet, it does sound like if Eggers has his way he'll be working with the star again should it get the green light (and we pray it does). As for whether Dafoe would step into Max Schreck's shoes once again as Count Orlok remains to be seen. As of now, Anya Taylor-Joy is the only confirmed cast member for Eggers' "Nosferatu." It was recently revealed that Harry Styles was at one point going to be in the movie but had to drop out just as prep was happening in Prague.

In the meantime, you can check out the amazing work of both Eggers and Dafoe on April 22, 2022, when "The Northman" violently pillages a theater near you, and keep on the lookout for our full interview with Eggers very soon!

