Robert Eggers Casts Doubt On The State Of His Nosferatu Remake

On the podcast (and you can scroll back a bit to hear it all), Eggers is talking about how he had some large projects on the docket after "The Witch" came out, and that he and his brother were working on "The Lighthouse" as a backup during that time, because he didn't feel like he had power over the the other ones. Then he gives a status update on "Nosferatu." Here is the exchange:

Eggers: After "The Witch" came out, I was trying to do these big studio projects. They were things that came from me, that I wrote, but they were big and I just didn't have the clout to kind of have any kind of power at all. And so I called up my brother and said let's work on "The Lighthouse" on the side so I have a backup, because I have a feeling, like, none of these are going to happen. Maron: What were the other ones? Eggers: I was doing a big medieval knight movie, and then "Nosferatu" and ...also a Rasputin miniseries. Maron: None of those are happening. Eggers: Not at the moment.

Now he said that last sentence with a laugh, but this episode just came out a few days ago on April 18, 2022. Now, keep in mind that if "The Northman" does well, he's certainly going to have more clout than before (and rightly so). Friends, if it is safe for you to do so, go see "The Northman." I'm telling you this firstly because it's a fantastic movie that is brutal and bloody and really, really good. Secondly because I want to see "Nosferatu." I cannot think of better hands for a remake of this film to be in.

Also, a Rasputin miniseries? Please do that, Mr. Eggers!

"The Northman" stars Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Ethan Hawke, Claes Bang, and Björk. It hits theaters on April 22, 2022.