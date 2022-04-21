Robert Eggers Casts Doubt On The State Of His Nosferatu Remake
This is news I do not want to be reporting. Robert Eggers has had a string of pretty fantastic films with "The Witch," "The Lighthouse," and the about-to-be-released "The Northman," which I absolutely loved. When I heard that he was doing a remake of the 1922 silent film "Nosferatu," I was thrilled. With his other work, it just seemed like the perfect fit. Our own Max Evry spoke to Eggers earlier this month for "The Northman," where he talked about the remake. Anya Taylor-Joy (who was also in "The Witch" and "The Northman") was confirmed for the film if it happened, and Eggers was looking at Willem Dafoe ("The Northman") for ... you'd think Count Orlok (played by Max Schreck in the original film), though at the time, Eggers said:
"'Nosferatu' is such an incredibly important film and story for me, so it's always percolating. If Willem ... if 'Nosferatu' is made, Willem better damn well be in it because I just love working with him ... but, you know, maybe he would play Ellen? Who knows."
I wanted to see this, no matter who Dafoe played. Sadly, it may not be happening any time soon. Eggers joined the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast, and spoke about this film, as well as two other projects, casting doubt. (The exchange happens at the 53:23 mark.)
Say it ain't so!
On the podcast (and you can scroll back a bit to hear it all), Eggers is talking about how he had some large projects on the docket after "The Witch" came out, and that he and his brother were working on "The Lighthouse" as a backup during that time, because he didn't feel like he had power over the the other ones. Then he gives a status update on "Nosferatu." Here is the exchange:
Eggers: After "The Witch" came out, I was trying to do these big studio projects. They were things that came from me, that I wrote, but they were big and I just didn't have the clout to kind of have any kind of power at all. And so I called up my brother and said let's work on "The Lighthouse" on the side so I have a backup, because I have a feeling, like, none of these are going to happen.
Maron: What were the other ones?
Eggers: I was doing a big medieval knight movie, and then "Nosferatu" and ...also a Rasputin miniseries.
Maron: None of those are happening.
Eggers: Not at the moment.
Now he said that last sentence with a laugh, but this episode just came out a few days ago on April 18, 2022. Now, keep in mind that if "The Northman" does well, he's certainly going to have more clout than before (and rightly so). Friends, if it is safe for you to do so, go see "The Northman." I'm telling you this firstly because it's a fantastic movie that is brutal and bloody and really, really good. Secondly because I want to see "Nosferatu." I cannot think of better hands for a remake of this film to be in.
Also, a Rasputin miniseries? Please do that, Mr. Eggers!
"The Northman" stars Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Ethan Hawke, Claes Bang, and Björk. It hits theaters on April 22, 2022.