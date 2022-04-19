The Northman Red Band Trailer: Heads Will Roll In This Viking Revenge Epic

When was the last time you saw a big Viking epic on the big screen? Better yet, when was the last time you saw an R-rated Viking epic from the same guy who made "The Witch?" Well, that's exactly what is coming our way this weekend when "The Northman" hits theaters ,and the folks at Focus Features decided to give us one last trailer before the movie arrives.

This red band trailer for "The Northman" does not skimp on the blood or violence, and the degree to which that was being skirted around in the other trailers cannot be emphasized enough. This thing is going to be violent. Hold on to your heads as we take a look!