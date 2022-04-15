How Magnus Lygdbäck Turned Alexander Skarsgård Into A Viking Berserker For The Northman

"The Northman," directed by Robert Eggers ("The Lighthouse," "The Witch") and starring Alexander Skarsgård in the titular role, will be charging into U.S. theaters on April 22, 2022. Skarsgård plays the Viking berserker Amleth, who becomes fixated on getting revenge on the man who killed his father, the king.

As I'm sure you've seen in the trailers and pics, Skarsgård is ripped in this movie. His trapezius muscles are so developed that they may be sentient at this point. Skarsgård has always been in shape, but "The Northman" finds him at a whole new level.

The man responsible for this (besides Skarsgård himself, of course) is celebrity fitness trainer and nutritionist Magnus Lygdbäck. He has trained Skarsgård for years, including getting the actor ready for "The Legend of Tarzan." Lygdbäck has also worked with Gal Gadot, Alicia Vikander, Ben Affleck, Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, and James McAvoy. Perhaps you've heard their names (or seen their abs)?

To celebrate the imminent arrival of "The Northman," I was given the chance to participate in a workout with Lygdbäck – the same one he did with Skarsgård every day before shooting. I'm in pretty good shape, but I'm typing with my arms resting on a table because they're so sore today. Afterwards, I chatting with Lygdbäck to get some tips, many of which surprised me. If you're up for a little Viking training, I've got all the info for you. Plus, Lygdbäck just started a six week "The Northman" challenge on his fitness app, complete with a nutrition plan.

So, before you set out on your next Viking raid, here are Lygdbäck's advice for getting into fighting condition.